Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 25
Thursday June 24, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 10 – June 16, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-06-2021
|Rawan
|SMALL TANKER
|31-01-1995
|Sky Bay Shipping
|20-06-2021
|Jal Shakti
|HANDY TANKER
|13-02-1998
|Jaldhi
|19-06-2021
|Hua Jian 107
|REEFER
|25-01-1986
|China Government
|18-06-2021
|Rama 1
|SMALL TANKER
|16-05-1985
|Al Rafedain Marine Services
|18-06-2021
|Venice 1
|HANDY TANKER
|01-01-1996
|Hanan Shipping
|18-06-2021
|Splendour Emerald
|HANDY TANKER
|08-01-1998
|Shan Ship Management
|18-06-2021
|Frachtis
|SMALL TANKER
|19-12-1997
|Etihad
|18-06-2021
|Dubra
|HANDY TANKER
|15-07-1999
|Pentacontinent
|18-06-2021
|Elka Angelique
|HANDY TANKER
|28-06-2001
|European Navigation
|17-06-2021
|Meratus Banjar 1
|FEEDERMAX
|01-05-1996
|Meratus Line
|17-06-2021
|Sindhnara
|SMALL TANKER
|05-03-1987
|BPP Supply Co