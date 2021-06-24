Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 25

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 10 – June 16, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-06-2021     Rawan SMALL TANKER     31-01-1995     Sky Bay Shipping    
20-06-2021     Jal Shakti     HANDY TANKER     13-02-1998     Jaldhi    
19-06-2021     Hua Jian 107     REEFER     25-01-1986     China Government    
18-06-2021     Rama 1     SMALL TANKER     16-05-1985     Al Rafedain Marine Services    
18-06-2021     Venice 1     HANDY TANKER     01-01-1996     Hanan Shipping    
18-06-2021     Splendour Emerald     HANDY TANKER     08-01-1998     Shan Ship Management    
18-06-2021     Frachtis     SMALL TANKER     19-12-1997     Etihad    
18-06-2021     Dubra     HANDY TANKER     15-07-1999     Pentacontinent    
18-06-2021     Elka Angelique     HANDY TANKER     28-06-2001     European Navigation    
17-06-2021     Meratus Banjar 1     FEEDERMAX     01-05-1996     Meratus Line    
17-06-2021     Sindhnara     SMALL TANKER     05-03-1987     BPP Supply Co    

