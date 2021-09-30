Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 39

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 30, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 23 – September 29, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-09-2021     Ingrid     AFRAMAX     24-05-2000     Siwan Trading International    
28-09-2021     Laurel     SMALL TANKER     25-09-1997     Oasis Wonder International    
27-09-2021     Ice Condor     SMALL TANKER     18-07-2000     Roswell Tankers Corp    
27-09-2021     Tokuyo Maru No 7     FULLY PRESSURISED     05-12-1995     Shinomiya Tanker    
24-09-2021     Gema     SMALL TANKER     14-02-2001     Aerio Shipmanagement    
23-09-2021     De Sing Jin     SMALL TANKER     09-04-2002     Daiichi Chuo    

