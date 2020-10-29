Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 43
Thursday October 29, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 22 – October 28, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-10-2020
|T Ren
|FERRY
|15-07-1990
|Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd
|27-10-2020
|Karadeniz Powership Sadun Boro
|AHTS
|14-05-2008
|Karpower
|26-10-2020
|Polina
|HANDY BULKER
|25-03-1986
|T Fleet Management
|26-10-2020
|Welview
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|20-10-1989
|Oriental Ocean Shipping
|26-10-2020
|Best Leader
|HANDYMAX
|06-07-1995
|Oryx Shipping Ltd
|26-10-2020
|Gurupi
|SP FR LPG
|01-07-1987
|Transpetro
|24-10-2020
|Atlantic
|FERRY
|01-07-1972
|Kissamos Cruises
|23-10-2020
|Kumjin No 21
|SINGLEDECKER
|31-03-1987
|Kumjin Shipping Co Ltd
|22-10-2020
|Ganta Bhum
|FEEDERMAX
|01-11-1995
|RCL