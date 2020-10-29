Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 43

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 29, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 22 – October 28, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-10-2020     T Ren     FERRY     15-07-1990     Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd    
27-10-2020     Karadeniz Powership Sadun Boro     AHTS     14-05-2008     Karpower    
26-10-2020     Polina     HANDY BULKER     25-03-1986     T Fleet Management    
26-10-2020     Welview     POST PANAMAX BULKER     20-10-1989     Oriental Ocean Shipping    
26-10-2020     Best Leader     HANDYMAX     06-07-1995     Oryx Shipping Ltd    
26-10-2020     Gurupi     SP FR LPG     01-07-1987     Transpetro    
24-10-2020     Atlantic     FERRY     01-07-1972     Kissamos Cruises    
23-10-2020     Kumjin No 21     SINGLEDECKER     31-03-1987     Kumjin Shipping Co Ltd    
22-10-2020     Ganta Bhum     FEEDERMAX     01-11-1995     RCL    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

