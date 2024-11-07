Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 7, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 31 – November 6, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-11-2024     MSC Monterey V     PANAMAX CONT     11-10-2007     MSC    
04-11-2024     Sofia 3     FEEDERMAX     02-04-1992     Reel Shipping    
04-11-2024     Sea Nass     GEN CARGO     01-01-1969     United Cement Company    
04-11-2024     Fatma Sari     HANDYMAX     05-10-1994     TNO Denizcilik    
04-11-2024     Boss 7     SMALL HANDY     03-02-1996     Friends Shipping Co    
04-11-2024     Horizon Enterprise     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-11-1980     Pasha Hawaii    
31-10-2024     Yun Da Hai     GEN CARGO     07-07-2005     Hubei Sinotrans Bulk Cargo Transport    

