Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 1, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 25 – October 31, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
31-10-2018     Stellar Fair     CAPESIZE     11-05-1990     Polaris Shipping    
31-10-2018     Magnavia     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-12-1996     Asiatic Lloyd Shipping    
29-10-2018     Ibba     AHTS     10-07-1971     GT Oil    
29-10-2018     Marella Spirit     CRUISE     27-05-1983     Marella Cruises    
29-10-2018     Andaman Star     HANDY CONTAINER     01-04-1993     Continental Shipping Line    
29-10-2018     Hajara     SMALL TANKER     07-08-1993     Unknown Nigerian    
29-10-2018     Oaktree     HANDY TANKER     18-10-1993     Seven Islands Shipping    
29-10-2018     Pathein Star     HANDY CONTAINER     27-10-1993     Continental Shipping Line    
29-10-2018     Thanlwin Star     HANDY CONTAINER     01-11-1995     Continental Shipping Line    
29-10-2018     Kyriakos     HANDY BULKER     08-08-1997     Epidaurus    
29-10-2018     Atlantic Star     HANDY CONTAINER     27-06-1997     Continental Shipping Line    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

