Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 44
Thursday November 1, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 25 – October 31, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|31-10-2018
|Stellar Fair
|CAPESIZE
|11-05-1990
|Polaris Shipping
|31-10-2018
|Magnavia
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|01-12-1996
|Asiatic Lloyd Shipping
|29-10-2018
|Ibba
|AHTS
|10-07-1971
|GT Oil
|29-10-2018
|Marella Spirit
|CRUISE
|27-05-1983
|Marella Cruises
|29-10-2018
|Andaman Star
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-04-1993
|Continental Shipping Line
|29-10-2018
|Hajara
|SMALL TANKER
|07-08-1993
|Unknown Nigerian
|29-10-2018
|Oaktree
|HANDY TANKER
|18-10-1993
|Seven Islands Shipping
|29-10-2018
|Pathein Star
|HANDY CONTAINER
|27-10-1993
|Continental Shipping Line
|29-10-2018
|Thanlwin Star
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-11-1995
|Continental Shipping Line
|29-10-2018
|Kyriakos
|HANDY BULKER
|08-08-1997
|Epidaurus
|29-10-2018
|Atlantic Star
|HANDY CONTAINER
|27-06-1997
|Continental Shipping Line