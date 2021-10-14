Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 41

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 14, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 7 – October 13, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-10-2021     Ecokeeper     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1974     Hellenic Environmental Center    
11-10-2021     Pilatus 15     FULLY PRESSURISED     27-10-1986     V C Marine    
09-10-2021     Vladimir Velikiy     SUEZMAX     31-01-2002     State Transport Leasing Company    
08-10-2021     Saga Wave     HANDYMAX     01-11-1991     Saga Shipholding    
08-10-2021     Shamim     SMALL TANKER     10-01-1979     Haya Shipping    
08-10-2021     Tiina Too     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1992     Maru Group    
07-10-2021     Cape Balder     SUEZMAX     11-04-2000     New Shipping Ltd    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

