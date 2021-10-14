Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 41
Thursday October 14, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 7 – October 13, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-10-2021
|Ecokeeper
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1974
|Hellenic Environmental Center
|11-10-2021
|Pilatus 15
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|27-10-1986
|V C Marine
|09-10-2021
|Vladimir Velikiy
|SUEZMAX
|31-01-2002
|State Transport Leasing Company
|08-10-2021
|Saga Wave
|HANDYMAX
|01-11-1991
|Saga Shipholding
|08-10-2021
|Shamim
|SMALL TANKER
|10-01-1979
|Haya Shipping
|08-10-2021
|Tiina Too
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1992
|Maru Group
|07-10-2021
|Cape Balder
|SUEZMAX
|11-04-2000
|New Shipping Ltd