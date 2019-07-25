Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 25, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 18 – July 24, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-07-2019     Meratus Ambom     FEEDERMAX     19-06-1992     Meratus Line    
23-07-2019     Vsevolod Beletskiy     HANDY BULKER     28-05-2010     Murmansk Shipping    
22-07-2019     Cedarglen     HANDY BULKER     01-12-1959     CSL Group    
22-07-2019     Feng 9     REEFER     16-03-1985     Undisclosed    
22-07-2019     Alpha Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     01-07-1989     FGAS Petrol Co    
21-07-2019     Omar B     SMALL HANDY BC     01-02-1983     Bayazid    
19-07-2019     Hojin     PCTC     24-04-1990     NYK Line    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

