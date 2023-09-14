Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 36

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 14, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 7 – September 13, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-09-2023     Rana     ROPAX FERRY     07-07-1977     Boreal Sjo    
11-09-2023     Uni Aspire     HANDY CONTAINER     19-10-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
11-09-2023     APJ Mahadeva     PANAMAX BULKER     15-11-2000     Apeejay Shipping    
11-09-2023     Winning Joy     CAPESIZE     30-03-1999     Winning Shipping    
11-09-2023     Ever Devote     PANAMAX CONT     14-05-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
10-09-2023     Hua Da 606     GEN CARGO     23-10-2005     Undisclosed    
10-09-2023     Aldoma     AHTS     27-06-1983     Baili Shipping and Trading    
08-09-2023     UGL Hongkong     HANDY CONTAINER     15-10-1993     Undisclosed    
08-09-2023     Sinokor Vladivostok     FEEDERMAX     01-12-1998     Sinokor    

