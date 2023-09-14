Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 36
Thursday September 14, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 7 – September 13, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-09-2023
|Rana
|ROPAX FERRY
|07-07-1977
|Boreal Sjo
|11-09-2023
|Uni Aspire
|HANDY CONTAINER
|19-10-1998
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|11-09-2023
|APJ Mahadeva
|PANAMAX BULKER
|15-11-2000
|Apeejay Shipping
|11-09-2023
|Winning Joy
|CAPESIZE
|30-03-1999
|Winning Shipping
|11-09-2023
|Ever Devote
|PANAMAX CONT
|14-05-1998
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|10-09-2023
|Hua Da 606
|GEN CARGO
|23-10-2005
|Undisclosed
|10-09-2023
|Aldoma
|AHTS
|27-06-1983
|Baili Shipping and Trading
|08-09-2023
|UGL Hongkong
|HANDY CONTAINER
|15-10-1993
|Undisclosed
|08-09-2023
|Sinokor Vladivostok
|FEEDERMAX
|01-12-1998
|Sinokor
