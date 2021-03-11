Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 11, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 4 – March 10, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-03-2021     Jizan     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1995     Massi Shipping    
09-03-2021     Harmony Carrier     CAPESIZE     28-06-1991     Sinokor    
09-03-2021     Shanghai     CAPESIZE     16-07-1991     Undisclosed    
09-03-2021     Xiang Xue Lan     FERRY     25-03-1996     Yantai Zhong Han Ferry Co    
08-03-2021     Perisai Kamelia     FPSO TANKER     28-02-1980     Perisai Petroleum Teknologi    
08-03-2021     Hari Sagar     SMALL TANKER     31-01-1983     Ind Aust Maritime Pvt    
07-03-2021     Rahal     FERRY     11-12-1972     Horizon Worldwide Trading    
07-03-2021     ACS 85     SMALL TANKER     18-10-1995     ACS Marine    
07-03-2021     PVT Sea Lion     SMALL TANKER     04-10-1995     PETROVIETNAM    
06-03-2021     Sinocarrier     CAPESIZE     27-08-1992     Sinokor    
06-03-2021     Fortune Glory XLI     HANDY TANKER     01-10-1997     Soechi Lines    
05-03-2021     Sun 1     AFRAMAX     18-06-2001     Swiss Carriers    
04-03-2021     Aasli     SINGLEDECKER     14-10-1994     Aasen Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

