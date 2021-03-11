Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 10
Thursday March 11, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 4 – March 10, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|10-03-2021
|Jizan
|SMALL TANKER
|01-09-1995
|Massi Shipping
|09-03-2021
|Harmony Carrier
|CAPESIZE
|28-06-1991
|Sinokor
|09-03-2021
|Shanghai
|CAPESIZE
|16-07-1991
|Undisclosed
|09-03-2021
|Xiang Xue Lan
|FERRY
|25-03-1996
|Yantai Zhong Han Ferry Co
|08-03-2021
|Perisai Kamelia
|FPSO TANKER
|28-02-1980
|Perisai Petroleum Teknologi
|08-03-2021
|Hari Sagar
|SMALL TANKER
|31-01-1983
|Ind Aust Maritime Pvt
|07-03-2021
|Rahal
|FERRY
|11-12-1972
|Horizon Worldwide Trading
|07-03-2021
|ACS 85
|SMALL TANKER
|18-10-1995
|ACS Marine
|07-03-2021
|PVT Sea Lion
|SMALL TANKER
|04-10-1995
|PETROVIETNAM
|06-03-2021
|Sinocarrier
|CAPESIZE
|27-08-1992
|Sinokor
|06-03-2021
|Fortune Glory XLI
|HANDY TANKER
|01-10-1997
|Soechi Lines
|05-03-2021
|Sun 1
|AFRAMAX
|18-06-2001
|Swiss Carriers
|04-03-2021
|Aasli
|SINGLEDECKER
|14-10-1994
|Aasen Shipping