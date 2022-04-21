Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 16

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 21, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 14 – April 20, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-04-2022     Salamis Filoxenia     SMALL CRUISE     30-06-1975     Salamis Lines    
15-04-2022     Splendour Sapphire     HANDY TANKER     01-08-1998     Shan Ship Management    
15-04-2022     Annabelle     HANDY TANKER     01-06-2005     Angel Blue    
15-04-2022     Sea Matrix     SMALL TANKER     12-01-1996     Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services    
14-04-2022     Debo     HANDY TANKER     09-08-2002     Unknown Greek    
14-04-2022     VS     HANDY TANKER     30-06-2003     Undisclosed    
14-04-2022     Seaways Rubymar     PANAMAX MT     25-04-2002     International Seaways    

