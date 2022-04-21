Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 16
Thursday April 21, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 14 – April 20, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|19-04-2022
|Salamis Filoxenia
|SMALL CRUISE
|30-06-1975
|Salamis Lines
|15-04-2022
|Splendour Sapphire
|HANDY TANKER
|01-08-1998
|Shan Ship Management
|15-04-2022
|Annabelle
|HANDY TANKER
|01-06-2005
|Angel Blue
|15-04-2022
|Sea Matrix
|SMALL TANKER
|12-01-1996
|Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services
|14-04-2022
|Debo
|HANDY TANKER
|09-08-2002
|Unknown Greek
|14-04-2022
|VS
|HANDY TANKER
|30-06-2003
|Undisclosed
|14-04-2022
|Seaways Rubymar
|PANAMAX MT
|25-04-2002
|International Seaways