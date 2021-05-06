Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 18

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 6, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 29 – May 05, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-05-2021     Caribbean Energy     LARGE LNG     01-09-1980     Sinokor    
05-05-2021     Abi     MPP     25-07-1984     Cedar Marine Services    
03-05-2021     Captain Hamada     MPP     05-04-1988     Intertek Maritime Middle East    
03-05-2021     Golden Eagle     TWEENDECKER     28-01-1985     Mir Shipping    
02-05-2021     Ice Ranger     REEFER     22-01-1985     Maestro Shipping SA    
02-05-2021     Marta     SMALL TANKER     27-08-1981     Transpetro    
01-05-2021     Shelf Express     PSV     28-11-1986     Wilson Offshore    
30-04-2021     EM Vitality     VLCC     31-10-1996     Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services    
30-04-2021     Freemont     AFRAMAX     01-04-1998     VR Shipping    
30-04-2021     Hai Soon 28     SMALL TANKER     23-03-1990     Hai Soon Ship Management    
30-04-2021     Siham 1     GENERAL CARGO     07-06-1983     Undisclosed    
30-04-2021     Varzuga     SMALL TANKER     01-10-1977     Murmansk Shipping    
29-04-2021     Elka Sirius     HANDY TANKER     11-02-2003     European Navigation    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com