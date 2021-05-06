Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 18
Thursday May 6, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 29 – May 05, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-05-2021
|Caribbean Energy
|LARGE LNG
|01-09-1980
|Sinokor
|05-05-2021
|Abi
|MPP
|25-07-1984
|Cedar Marine Services
|03-05-2021
|Captain Hamada
|MPP
|05-04-1988
|Intertek Maritime Middle East
|03-05-2021
|Golden Eagle
|TWEENDECKER
|28-01-1985
|Mir Shipping
|02-05-2021
|Ice Ranger
|REEFER
|22-01-1985
|Maestro Shipping SA
|02-05-2021
|Marta
|SMALL TANKER
|27-08-1981
|Transpetro
|01-05-2021
|Shelf Express
|PSV
|28-11-1986
|Wilson Offshore
|30-04-2021
|EM Vitality
|VLCC
|31-10-1996
|Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services
|30-04-2021
|Freemont
|AFRAMAX
|01-04-1998
|VR Shipping
|30-04-2021
|Hai Soon 28
|SMALL TANKER
|23-03-1990
|Hai Soon Ship Management
|30-04-2021
|Siham 1
|GENERAL CARGO
|07-06-1983
|Undisclosed
|30-04-2021
|Varzuga
|SMALL TANKER
|01-10-1977
|Murmansk Shipping
|29-04-2021
|Elka Sirius
|HANDY TANKER
|11-02-2003
|European Navigation