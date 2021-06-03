Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 22

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 3, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 27 – June 2, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-06-2021     Able II     SMALL TANKER     30-09-1992     Hyperactive Management    
28-05-2021     Ark Pioneer     SMALL TANKER     29-07-1992     Integrity Ships    
28-05-2021     Dawn 1     SMALL TANKER     15-12-1995     GT Oil    
28-05-2021     Energy Star     VLCC FSO     31-03-1997     Prima Marine    
28-05-2021     Louisa     HANDY TANKER     20-12-1995     Astor International Ship    
27-05-2021     New Diamond     VLCC     29-11-2000     New Shipping Ltd    

