Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 22
Thursday June 3, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 27 – June 2, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-06-2021
|Able II
|SMALL TANKER
|30-09-1992
|Hyperactive Management
|28-05-2021
|Ark Pioneer
|SMALL TANKER
|29-07-1992
|Integrity Ships
|28-05-2021
|Dawn 1
|SMALL TANKER
|15-12-1995
|GT Oil
|28-05-2021
|Energy Star
|VLCC FSO
|31-03-1997
|Prima Marine
|28-05-2021
|Louisa
|HANDY TANKER
|20-12-1995
|Astor International Ship
|27-05-2021
|New Diamond
|VLCC
|29-11-2000
|New Shipping Ltd