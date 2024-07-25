Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 29

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  July 18 – July 24, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-07-2024     MSC Iris     HANDY CONTAINER     01-06-1982     Niki Shipping    
21-07-2024     Su Zhou Hao ROPAX FERRY     13-04-1992     China Government    
21-07-2024     Watermark St George     FEEDERMAX     05-01-1998     Watermark Ship Management    
20-07-2024     Hong Fa Shang Hai     MPP     26-09-1997     Shanghai Hong Fa Shipping    

