Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 6, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 27 – March 5, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-03-2025     Winnie     CAPESIZE     01-12-2000     Lila Global    
03-03-2025     Elan Vital     PANAMAX MT     26-08-2003     Product Shipping and Trading    
02-03-2025     Elan     PANAMAX MT     31-08-2004     Aveya Shipping DMCC    
02-03-2025     Kalina     MPP     18-07-1987     Sea Gate Management    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com