Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 39

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 5, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 28 – October 4, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-10-2023     Sampurna Rajya     HANDY TANKER     31-01-1999     Unknown UAE    
02-10-2023     Stingray     PSV     17-06-2011     Undisclosed    
02-10-2023     Siritanasin     SMALL TANKER     17-03-1987     Trans Ocean Supply 1992    
30-09-2023     MSC Jasmine     SUB PANAMAX CONT     19-04-1988     MSC    
30-09-2023     Bradley     AFRAMAX     26-03-1999     Global Tech Marine    
30-09-2023     Leviathan     AFRAMAX     25-05-1999     Breeze Marine Services    
29-09-2023     Tycoon     PANAMAX BULKER     15-08-2000     Dilek Transport    

