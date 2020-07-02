Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 26
Thursday July 2, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 25 – July 1, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-07-2020
|Seoul
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|01-06-2000
|Zeaborn GmbH
|30-06-2020
|Amsterdam
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|01-09-2000
|Zeaborn GmbH
|29-06-2020
|Livramento
|HANDY TANKER
|03-04-1997
|Transpetro
|29-06-2020
|Pegasus Highway
|PCTC
|27-09-1994
|Fukunaga Kaiun
|29-06-2020
|Handan Steel
|CAPESIZE
|30-09-1994
|Eastern Pacific Shipping
|29-06-2020
|Armada Purnama
|FEEDERMAX
|30-05-1995
|Salam Pacific
|29-06-2020
|Hijau Terang
|MPP
|18-11-1996
|Salam Pacific
|29-06-2020
|Kota Juta
|HANDY CONTAINER
|10-04-2001
|Hisashige Kisen
|26-06-2020
|Melderskin
|FERRY
|01-06-1985
|Norled