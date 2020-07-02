Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 26

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 2, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 25 – July 1, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-07-2020     Seoul     POST PANAMAX CONT     01-06-2000     Zeaborn GmbH    
30-06-2020     Amsterdam     POST PANAMAX CONT     01-09-2000     Zeaborn GmbH    
29-06-2020     Livramento     HANDY TANKER     03-04-1997     Transpetro    
29-06-2020     Pegasus Highway     PCTC     27-09-1994     Fukunaga Kaiun    
29-06-2020     Handan Steel     CAPESIZE     30-09-1994     Eastern Pacific Shipping    
29-06-2020     Armada Purnama     FEEDERMAX     30-05-1995     Salam Pacific    
29-06-2020     Hijau Terang     MPP     18-11-1996     Salam Pacific    
29-06-2020     Kota Juta     HANDY CONTAINER     10-04-2001     Hisashige Kisen    
26-06-2020     Melderskin     FERRY     01-06-1985     Norled    

