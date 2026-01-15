Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 2
Thursday January 15, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 8 – January 14, 2026
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-01-2026
|Rong Zhou
|REEFER
|Apr 1984
|Zhoushan Haili Ocean
|12-01-2026
|Dimple
|SMALL HANDY
|Apr 1992
|Dimple Shipping
|10-01-2026
|Inga A
|FEEDERMAX
|Dec 1993
|Arkas Line
|09-01-2026
|Saltlake
|REEFER
|Mar 1986
|JiSung Shipping
|09-01-2026
|Baroasaa 102
|REEFER
|Oct 1982
|Maldives Industrial Fisheries
|09-01-2026
|Sirrah
|HANDYMAX
|Jun 1999
|Al Shumookh Construction