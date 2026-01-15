Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 15, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 8 – January 14, 2026

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-01-2026     Rong Zhou     REEFER     Apr 1984     Zhoushan Haili Ocean    
12-01-2026     Dimple     SMALL HANDY     Apr 1992     Dimple Shipping    
10-01-2026     Inga A     FEEDERMAX     Dec 1993     Arkas Line    
09-01-2026     Saltlake     REEFER     Mar 1986     JiSung Shipping    
09-01-2026     Baroasaa 102     REEFER     Oct 1982     Maldives Industrial Fisheries    
09-01-2026     Sirrah     HANDYMAX     Jun 1999     Al Shumookh Construction    

 

