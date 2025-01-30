Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 4

Thursday January 30, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 23 – January 29, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-01-2025     Hyundai Greenpia     LARGE LNG     01-11-1996     Hyundai LNG Shipping Co    
24-01-2025     Martha Option     SMALL TANKER     11-08-1993     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
24-01-2025     Leena     HANDY BULKER     02-04-1994     Cedar Marine Services    
24-01-2025     Solan     SUEZMAX     01-01-1998     Mehdi Group    
24-01-2025     Lakatamia     HANDY TANKER     05-01-2000     World Tankers    
23-01-2025     Harbour Zenith     FEEDERMAX     01-07-1995     Harbour Link Group    

