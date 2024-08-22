Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 33

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 22, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 15 – August 21, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-08-2024     Ocmis Legends     GEN CARGO     10-12-1998     Ocmis Maritime    
18-08-2024     Nahide M     HANDY BULKER     28-09-1995     Iskenderun Ship Management    
18-08-2024     Montecruz     REEFER     02-01-1978     Calvo Group    
18-08-2024     Ruda     HANDY BULKER     30-07-1996     GR Shipping    
16-08-2024     Cool Expreso     REEFER     28-09-1994     Seatrade Groningen    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

