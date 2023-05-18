Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 18, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 11 – May 17, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-05-2023     Yun Run 8     REEFER     04-01-1990     Favour Ship Management    
15-05-2023     Hao Hang 3     HANDY BULKER     09-12-1991     Anhui Haohang Shipping    
15-05-2023     Xin Zhou Shan     FEEDERMAX     01-01-2004     Zhoushan Hefeng    
12-05-2023     Ever Diadem     PANAMAX CONT     03-07-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
12-05-2023     Shandong Express     HANDYMAX     31-03-1989     Nova Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com