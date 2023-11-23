Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 46
Thursday November 23, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 16 – November 22, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-11-2023
|Samc Eddie
|CAPESIZE
|04-02-2002
|Jiangsu Financial Leasing
|17-11-2023
|Xin Feng Guang Zhou
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|13-04-1994
|Dalian Trawind International Ship Management
|17-11-2023
|Soul of Luck
|HANDY CONTAINER
|13-10-1997
|Victoria Oceanway
|17-11-2023
|MTT Tawau
|FEEDERMAX
|01-08-1997
|MTT Shipping
|17-11-2023
|MTT Tanjung Manis
|FEEDERMAX
|17-05-1999
|MTT Shipping
|17-11-2023
|Silver Wind
|GEN CARGO
|01-10-1986
|East Line Shipping
|17-11-2023
|Daytona Dynamic
|HANDY BULKER
|23-10-1990
|Daytona Dynamic