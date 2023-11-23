Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 46

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 23, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 16 – November 22, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-11-2023     Samc Eddie     CAPESIZE     04-02-2002     Jiangsu Financial Leasing    
17-11-2023     Xin Feng Guang Zhou     SUB PANAMAX CONT     13-04-1994     Dalian Trawind International Ship Management    
17-11-2023     Soul of Luck     HANDY CONTAINER     13-10-1997     Victoria Oceanway    
17-11-2023     MTT Tawau     FEEDERMAX     01-08-1997     MTT Shipping    
17-11-2023     MTT Tanjung Manis     FEEDERMAX     17-05-1999     MTT Shipping    
17-11-2023     Silver Wind     GEN CARGO     01-10-1986     East Line Shipping    
17-11-2023     Daytona Dynamic     HANDY BULKER     23-10-1990     Daytona Dynamic    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

