Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 29

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 22, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 15 – July 21, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-07-2021     Elka Eleftheria     HANDY TANKER     21-09-2001     European Navigation    
19-07-2021     Delsa     PANAMAX MT     30-03-2005     Undisclosed    
16-07-2021     Albatros     SMALL CRUISE     16-11-1973     Undisclosed    
16-07-2021     Green Ocean     REEFER     21-02-1992     Green Reefers AS    
16-07-2021     Harin Transport 17     GEN CARGO     13-11-1980     Harinsuit Transport    
16-07-2021     MR Nautilus     HANDY TANKER     01-05-1998     Abra Shipping Management    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

