Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 29
Thursday July 22, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 15 – July 21, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-07-2021
|Elka Eleftheria
|HANDY TANKER
|21-09-2001
|European Navigation
|19-07-2021
|Delsa
|PANAMAX MT
|30-03-2005
|Undisclosed
|16-07-2021
|Albatros
|SMALL CRUISE
|16-11-1973
|Undisclosed
|16-07-2021
|Green Ocean
|REEFER
|21-02-1992
|Green Reefers AS
|16-07-2021
|Harin Transport 17
|GEN CARGO
|13-11-1980
|Harinsuit Transport
|16-07-2021
|MR Nautilus
|HANDY TANKER
|01-05-1998
|Abra Shipping Management