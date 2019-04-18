Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 15
Thursday April 18, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 11 – April 17, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|16-04-2019
|Baltic Prince
|REEFER
|15-03-1990
|Baltic Reefers
|16-04-2019
|Clean Ocean 1
|SMALL HANDY BC
|26-07-1991
|Wallem Group
|16-04-2019
|Selat Mas
|FEEDERMAX
|23-01-1995
|Temas Line
|16-04-2019
|Grande America
|RO-RO
|01-12-1997
|Grimaldi Group
|16-04-2019
|Ship 115
|SUEZMAX
|13-08-1997
|Suasa Benua Sukses
|16-04-2019
|Spring Mas
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-10-1997
|Temas Line
|16-04-2019
|KS Hermes
|RO-RO
|06-12-1999
|Jeyang Logitech
|16-04-2019
|Robert Rickmers
|HANDY CONTAINER
|27-06-2003
|Rickmers Reederei KG
|16-04-2019
|Barouda
|LEG
|01-01-1983
|Hyproc Shipping
|16-04-2019
|Habas
|SP FR LPG
|01-01-1984
|Habas Petrol
|15-04-2019
|Green Music
|REEFER
|26-10-1990
|Green Reefers AS
|15-04-2019
|OEL Transworld
|PANAMAX CONT
|01-12-2000
|Transworld Feeders
|15-04-2019
|Ebanks Tide
|PSV
|05-01-2004
|Tidewater Marine
|13-04-2019
|Tabark
|GENERAL CARGO
|01-01-1974
|Ayadaldeen Gzal
|13-04-2019
|Orca 2
|FEEDERMAX
|16-08-1991
|CONADE
|13-04-2019
|Super Zearth
|VLCC
|01-09-1995
|Idemitsu Tanker
|12-04-2019
|SSL Mumbai
|HANDY CONTAINER
|27-03-1997
|Shreyas Shipping