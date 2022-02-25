Top Bunker Players Grow Market Share

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The full report, including volumes and profiles for all Top 10 entrants, can be viewed here: shipandbunker.com/bi/top10

Several of the world's top bunker players grew their market share in 2021, according to the latest data gathered by Ship & Bunker and New York-based marine credit reporting agency SeaCred as part of their updated report, Top 10 Bunker Companies for 2022.

For the report, Ship & Bunker and SeaCred made its choice of the top 10 key bunker players globally in terms of sales to end users of fuel. Sales volumes have been compiled using a combination of officially reported figures where possible, and best estimates based on available market intelligence.

In all, the 10 selected companies - which comprise of Bunker Holding, World Fuel Services, Peninsula, Minerva Bunkering, TFG Marine, Integr8, Monjasa, Fratelli Cosulich Group of Companies, Cockett Marine Oil, and Alpha Trading - are estimated to have grown their combined sales by 13% last year to a total of 111.9 million mt.

Fratelli Cosulich, Peninsula, Minerva Bunkering, and Monjasa are among the strongest performers in the list, growing their annual sales volume by 37%, 23%, 19%, and 16% respectively.

TFG, for whom 2021 marked their first full year of operation, has grown its operation to 8 million mt.

World Fuel Services increased its sales 5% in 2021 to 18.4 million mt, notably its first increase in annual volumes since 2015.

Bunker Holding remains by far the world's biggest bunker company in terms of sales to end users of fuel with an annual volume of 30 million mt.

The latest data from IMO indicates global bunker sales for 2020 were 216.4 million mt. Early indications from Ship & Bunker's global bunker sales survey - the final results for which will be released in the coming weeks - indicates global volumes rose around 3% last year, implying 2021's sales were approximately 223 million mt.

With a combined volume of 111.9 million mt, the Top 10 Bunker Companies are therefore responsible for a little under 50% of global sales.

