Svitzer's New Tug Achieves 15% Fuel Savings with Smarter Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tug developed in a new series was able to achieve 15% bunker fuel savings in the first 200 jobs. Image Credit: Svitzer

Tugboats play a crucial role in port operations, but with regulations tightening, they need to operate more efficiently. Maritime services firm Svitzer’s new TRAnsverse Tug is tackling this challenge with a smarter design that reduces fuel consumption while improving performance.

The first of the series, Svitzer Taurus, has completed 200 towage operations in Amsterdam, recording an average fuel efficiency gain of 15% compared to conventional tugs working in the same conditions, it said in a latest white paper.

While further data is needed to confirm the long-term impact, the initial results highlight the potential for significant bunker fuel savings.

The tug’s efficiency comes from its innovative hull and propulsion system, which allows it to generate greater towing forces with less power.

Its ability to sidestep, push and pull at optimal angles means it completes jobs faster, reducing bunker fuel consumption. The design also minimises unnecessary engine use, a common issue with traditional tugs that burn fuel even when not actively towing.

Following these early successes, Svitzer has committed to expanding the TRAnsverse Tug fleet, with larger 29m, 32m and 35m versions already in the pipeline.

Beyond fleet expansion, Svitzer is also exploring alternative propulsion technologies, including hybrid and fully electric versions of the tug, to further reduce emissions and operational costs.

As the industry moves toward stricter environmental regulations, fuel-efficient and low-emission tug solutions will become increasingly valuable, it said.

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer, told Ship & Bunker in a recent interview that biofuels and battery technology are central to decarbonising its global tug fleet.

The company has been using biofuel for tugboat operations in Esbjerg and has also recently placed an order for a battery-powered tug with Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyard.