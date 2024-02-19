Bunker Partner Hires New Bunker Trading Manger in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Farhan Hudda has joined Bunker Partner as Trading Manager, Middle East effective February 2024. Image Credit: Farhan Hudda / Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trader Bunker Partner has hired a new trading manager based at its offices in Dubai.

Farhan Hudda has joined as Trading Manager, Middle East effective February 2024.

With over 12 years experience in the industry, Hudda has previously held roles with Asean International Ltd in Dubai from 2012 to 2014 and served as a Senior Bunker Trader with Integr8 Fuels from 2014 to 2023.

A source at the company told Ship & Bunker his appointment "is expected to positively impact the company's growth in the region."

Hudda's arrival follows a number of recent personnel movements at Bunker Partner that include Matthew Pilgrim's promotion to Team Leader, also at the Dubai operation.

Tallinn-based Bunker Partner trades marine fuels and other commodities worldwide, with offices in Estonia, Cyprus, Singapore, the UAE, Greece, Germany, and Denmark.

The firm was launched in 2015.