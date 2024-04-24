California Ports Widen Use of 'Sock on Stack' Emissions Capture System for At-Berth Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK will use the systems on NYK-operated car carriers calling at California ports starting in January 2025. Image Credit: NYK

Ports in California are widening the use of so-called ‘sock on stack’ at-berth emissions capture systems thanks to a series of deals signed with local firm STAX Engineering.

The systems connect a land or barge-based filtration unit to the smoke stack of berthed vessels that, according to STAX, removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx).

The systems are designed to fit all ships without modification.

STAX launched the system in February at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland, and subsequently signed a deal valued at $16 million with NYK to use the systems on NYK-operated car carriers calling at California ports starting in January 2025.

Earlier this month STAX received the first California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order to service car carriers with emissions capture and control services at the Ports of Benicia, Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland.

On Monday the first said it has now signed an exclusive service agreement with AMPORTS to service all auto carriers at berth at the Port of Benicia.

“We’ve seen so much success in such a short time because our partners recognize that STAX technology makes maintaining compliance and improving local air quality accessible and straightforward,” says Mike Walker, Chief Executive Officer, STAX.

“Every port and port community in the world stands to benefit from affordable, accessible emissions capture and control services. While our sights are set on California in the near term, we hope to expand our presence across North America and abroad as quickly as possible.”

While the use of ‘sock on stack’ system is relatively novel, the idea is not new and California ports have historically been an admirer of such systems.

Indeed, back in 2013 the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners approved a $2 million demonstration for such a system.