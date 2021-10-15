LNG-Powered Ferry Firms Already Eyeing Future Without Gas Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Eleanor Roosevelt will be Balearia's seventh ship capable of running on natural gas. Image Credit: Balearia

Canada's BC Ferries and Spanish ferry company Balearia, both of which operate LNG-powered ferries, are among those already looking at life beyond gas bunkers.



In Balearia's case, the firm has added eight gas-powered ferries to its fleet since first deciding to take on LNG bunkering as a technology six years ago, and has more vessels to come, Georges Bassoul, director of Balearia, said at industry association Interferry's annual conference last week.

"We are very proud that emissions are down 40%," he said.

"We’ve had to work with port authorities on bunkering and train our people. But we know gas is probably transitional so we are also studying other technologies."

BC Ferries also has a number of ferries both already operating on LNG and on order, having been an early adopter of gas bunkers with its first order for the alternatively-fuelled tonnage back in 2013.

“ all our LNG vessels are designed to be electric in the future Mark Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer, BC Ferries

Although the headline case for LNG at the time was compliance with tightening sulfur regulations, BC Ferries was already operating on ultra low sulfur diesel so the decision to switch was made primarily for cost savings rather than environmental reasons. Compared to the distillates it was burning at the time, the firm believed moving to LNG would cut cut its fuel bill in half.

With post-IMO2020 focus having shifted to reducing carbon emissions, LNG is positioned as a transitional fuel whose argument for relevance in the long term comes from switching supply from fossil LNG to carbon neutral equivalents.

To that end, bio-LNG is already becoming available in small quantities, but even the LNG lobby itself sees commercially viable carbon neutral synthetic fuels, including LNG, as being decades away.

There is currently no consensus on how quickly, if at all, better bunker alternatives can be made available. But with Interferry as a whole now placing an increased emphasis on electrification, the very qualities that made the sector attractive for early LNG adoption - smaller vessels operating on known, fixed routes - might also be the very qualities that make them suitable for switching away from LNG to battery power.

As far as BC Ferries are concerned, this is very much the long term plan.

"Electrification is the way to go for Canadian operators as we are blessed with a lot of clean hydro power," said Mark Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer at BC Ferries.

"Meanwhile we see LNG as a sensible interim since British Columbia has the world’s cheapest supply – but all our LNG vessels are designed to be electric in the future."