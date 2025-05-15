Balearia Carries Out Multiple LNG Bunkerings in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three vessels were bunkered with LNG on the same day in a Spanish first. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish shipping company Balearia has arranged the bunkering of three of its ships with LNG on the same day at the Spanish port of Barcelona.

This marked the first time that three separate LNG bunkering operations have been conducted on the same day and at the same port in the country, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

A total of 2,320 MWh of LNG was supplied using eight tankers. The high-speed ferry Margarita Salas was bunkered using three tankers simultaneously, while the ferry Martín Soler was supplied by two tankers and the Bahama Mama by another three.

Balearia says it has been able to reduce its carbon footprint by nearly 10% per passenger through the use of LNG, electric propulsion and other energy efficiency measures.

The firm earlier reported it had carried out bio-LNG bunkering at the Enagás terminals in Huelva and Barcelona in March.