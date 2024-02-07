ExxonMobil Opens New Singapore Lubricant Testing Lab

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new Singapore facility will help the firm's customers to monitor the in-operation performance of Mobil lubricants. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer ExxonMobil has opened a new lubricant testing facility in Singapore.

The facility will help the firm's customers to monitor the in-operation performance of Mobil lubricants, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Use of the lab may save users as much as 66% of their sampling time, the company said.

"Working with ExxonMobil has enabled PIL to monitor equipment health and optimise lubricant use across our fleet, thereby improving the cost-efficiency of our operations," Goh Chung Hun, fleet division head at Pacific International Lines, said in the statement.

"We are happy to see the setting up of this lab in Singapore and are confident that this will further facilitate a timely analytical service to support us in maximising our fleet's uptime, contributing to PIL's aim of 'driving connectivity' for our customers."