Dan-Bunkering to Shift Stamford Office to New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jordan Felber is commercial director for America at Dan-Bunkering. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is shifting its Stamford, Connecticut office to New York.

The company is set to relocate the office to Kings Point, New York in around early October, Jordan

Felber, commercial director in the Stamford office, told Ship & Bunker.

The firm currently has eight staff in Stamford.

"We want to be closer to New York City, but also have the convenience of a drive-up location where

people can still drive to work," Felber said.

"We want to be in a high population-density area to continue to supplement our diverse workforce.

"In the current office here in Connecticut and in Houston, we speak nine different languages, and more than half of our colleagues were originally born outside the US.

"Our diversity makes us very strong, something that we're going to continue to pursue."

The move should make it easier to bring in a wider range of candidates for the company's open positions, Felber argued.

"It's a much more affordable area for people, especially if they're just starting out, to live right over the border in, say, Queens, New York, and take the train from one stop away.

"I think where we are now -- and where a lot of companies are now -- in Stamford, it's difficult for people starting their career to afford to live around here.

"Furthermore, we want to expand the team and are looking forward to hiring experienced staff when we are settled in."

The firm will soon be taking on candidates in the new Kings Point office for Dan-Bunkering's global graduate program, a two-year program starting in August. The graduate program includes four rotations at Dan-Bunkering offices around the world, as well as classes from Danish Shipping Education and mentoring.

The company also intends to hire about four traders in Kings Point over the next two years.

For more information on Dan-Bunkering's global graduate program, click here.