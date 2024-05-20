Red Sea: Oil Tanker hit in Latest Missile Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Red Sea: missiles fired. File Image / Pixabay.

The latest attack in the Red Sea against international shipping was against an oil tanker, US military authorities have said.

An anti-ship ballistic missile was fired from an Houthi-controlled area in Yemen into the Red Sea and struck an oil tanker operated by Greek shipping interests.

The hit caused flooding resulting in loss of proulsion and steering although the vessel was able to continue its course under its own power, a Centcom press release said.

The attack was reported to have taken place in the early hours local time of May 18.

A subsequent anti-ship missile was fired from a Houthi-controlled area later that same day but no damage to merchant shipping was reported, Centcom said in an update.

The Houthi military campaign aims to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea by targetting vessels with links to Israel.