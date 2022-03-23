Container Line Orders Silversteam Air Lubrication Systems for Nine Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will see the systems installed at a yard in Southeast Asia between 2023 and 2025. File Image / Pixabay

A container line has ordered air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies for nine new large boxships.

The unnamed firm has ordered the systems for nine 16,000 TEU vessels, Silverstream said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The systems will be installed at a yard in Southeast Asia between 2023 and 2025.

"This is an exciting milestone for Silverstream in the container ship market and further demonstrates that our air lubrication system is becoming a standard technology for newbuild container vessels," the company said in the post.

The systems, first developed several years ago under Sliverstream's previous name, DK Group, have shown consistent bunker savings of 5% or more by letting a vessel ride on a carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between the water and the hull surface.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker last year, Silverstream CEO Noah Silberschmidt said the firm was aiming for 500 sales of its systems by 2025.