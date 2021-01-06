Scorpio Bulkers Wants to Change Name to Eneti Inc

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shareholders will vote on the change next month. File Image / Pixabay

Scorpio Bulkers says it want to change its name to Eneti Inc as part of the company's transition away from the dry bulk sector an into offshore renewables.

The change of the name is subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 3, 2021.

Last month Scorpio Bulkers said it wants to have deal in place to sell its 25 remaining dry bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2021 as it rebrands to reflect its "transition to a sustainable future."

Chairman and CEO Emanuele Lauro told Reuters in September the firm would invest between $265 to $290 million in offshore wind farm installation vessels.

Scorpio Bulkers, along with sister company Scorpio Tankers, has been a prominent name in the marine fuel space thanks to its large eco-fleet and, more recently, its significant order for scrubbers in 2018.