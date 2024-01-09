Israel Seeks Clarification on Cosco Vessel Call Suspension

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cosco: clarification. File Image / Pixabay.

Israel's transport ministry is seeking to clarify the decision by shipping operator Cosco Shipping to suspend vessel calls at Israeli ports.

The move by the Chinese shipping giant was reported by Israeli media but there has been no statement from the company.

In a response to a Reuters' enquiry, the ministry said: "The Administration of Shipping and Ports is working with the relevant parties to clarify the Chinese shipping company's announcement to stop sailing to Israel."

A number of shipping companies have started to reroute their ships away from the Red Sea area as security risks to shipping have increased.

The latest reported esclation in the area involved an unmanned surface drone. According maritime security agency Dryad Global, this type of threat "known for its disruptive presence in the Gulf and notorious for its impact on the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has now emerged in the southern Red Sea".

"The specific details of this incident remain limited, but vice admiral Cooper of the US Fifth Fleet noted the uncrewed surface vessel's journey from Houthi-controlled areas to international waters, apparently aiming to attack," Dryad said in an advisory.