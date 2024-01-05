Red Sea: Surface Drone Deployed Against Shipping

A water-based drone packed with explosives missed its intended target of international shipping in the Red Sea area.

The use of a surface-based weapon is the latest move by Yemen-based Houthi military forces to deter merchant ships from the area.

The incident which has been widely reported in the media took place early on January 4 and according to the US military, the weapon exploded in international shipping lanes some 3km from any naval or merchant ship.

The heightened danger to shipping in the Red Sea area has prompted Maersk to divert its ships via the Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future.

A number of states, including the USA and UK, have issued a stern warning to the Houthi military to desist in their attacks on shipping.