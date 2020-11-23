Bunker One Expands to Northern Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company first joined the Brazilian market in 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One has expanded its operations to Northern Brazil, the company said Monday.

The company has added the tanker MT Thornton to its fleet to supply bunkers 50 nautical miles off the Itaqui coastline, the firm said in an emailed statement.

"Expanding our presence to northern Brazil is in line with our ambition to strengthen our position in the Americas," Flavio Ribeiro, managing director of Bunker One Brazil, said in the statement.

"This region is of vital importance to Brazilian export of commodities, and our presence there will provide our customers with more flexibility in terms of bunkering options on their voyages.

"We listen to our customers' requests for places of delivery, and we want to continue to meet the increased demands of our business partners."

The company first joined the Brazilian market in 2017, supplying bunkers in Rio de Janeiro.