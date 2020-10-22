Long Beach Container Throughput Hits Record High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container activity appears to have rallied sharply from this year's lows. Image Credit: Port of Long Beach

Container throughput at the Port of Long Beach jumped to a record high last month, the port authority said Wednesday.

Container throughput climbed to 795,580 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in September, up by 12.5% on the year and the highest month on record, the port authority said in an emailed statement.

Third-quarter throughput was 14.1% higher from the same period a year earlier at 2.274 million TEU, also a record high.

"Large retail stores are reopening, merchants are stocking up for the winter holidays and the increased use of e-commerce appears to be an enduring trend picked up by consumers during the recent stay-at-home orders," Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said in the statement.

"Still, we must move ahead with caution during the remaining months of 2020 because the national economy continues to be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach saw a combined 15% drop in bunker demand in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to a Ship & Bunker market survey.