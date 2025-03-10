Famoil Delivers Bunker Fuel at Peru's Newest Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has stepped up bunker operations at the newly inaugurated Cosco Shipping Port Chancay in Peru.

Marine fuel supplier Famoil delivered VLSFO to a vehicle carrier at the inaugurated Cosco Shipping Port Chancay in Peru.

The VLSFO was delivered to COSCO Ro-Ro vessel MV Ting Jaing Kou, Luis Goldenburg, managing director of Famoil, said in his LinkedIn post last week.

"Famoil stepping strong in Chancay Cosco port/ anchorage for bunkering deliveries," Goldenburg said.

The Port of Chancay, located 75 km north of Lima, is controlled by Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay Perú, a joint venture between China's COSCO Shipping (60%) and Peru's Volcan Compañía Minera (40%).

It was officially inaugurated in November 2024 as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at boosting trade between South America and Asia.