Famoil Delivers Bunker Fuel at Peru's Newest Port
The company has stepped up bunker operations at the newly inaugurated Cosco Shipping Port Chancay in Peru.
Marine fuel supplier Famoil delivered VLSFO to a vehicle carrier at the inaugurated Cosco Shipping Port Chancay in Peru.
The VLSFO was delivered to COSCO Ro-Ro vessel MV Ting Jaing Kou, Luis Goldenburg, managing director of Famoil, said in his LinkedIn post last week.
"Famoil stepping strong in Chancay Cosco port/ anchorage for bunkering deliveries," Goldenburg said.
The Port of Chancay, located 75 km north of Lima, is controlled by Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay Perú, a joint venture between China's COSCO Shipping (60%) and Peru's Volcan Compañía Minera (40%).
It was officially inaugurated in November 2024 as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at boosting trade between South America and Asia.