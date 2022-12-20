US Fuel Oil Demand Dropped on Year in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The API cited lower container traffic on the US West Coast as a factor behind the decline in sales. File Image / Pixabay

Deliveries of residual fuel oil dropped by almost a third on the year in the US last month.

Residual fuel oil deliveries in the US reached 0.3 million b/d in November, according to new monthly data from the American Petroleum Institute, up by 1.4% from October's levels but down by 31.5% from November 2021.

"This was consistent with reports of easing for shipping market conditions," the organisation said in the report, citing news of declining container traffic on the US West Coast.

The numbers reflect deliveries for power production, heating and industry as well as the bunker market.

Bunker sales in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, gained 3.6% on the year and 7.1% on the month in November, rising to the highest monthly total since January 2021.