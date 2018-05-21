Petro Inspect Expands with New Caribbean Operation

Mr. Yahir Rodriguez. Image Credit: Petro Inspect

The Petro Inspect Group (Petro Inspect) has announced the opening of a new Caribbean-based operation in Trinidad and Tobago, and the appointment of Mr. Yahir Rodriguez as Director Operations of the newly established organization.

"Trinidad and Tobago essentially comprising of two islands just off the northeastern coast of Venezuela, has been seeing increasing trading activities in recent years. Vessels sailing through these waters encompass crude /product/chemical tankers, containers, general cargo vessels, gas carriers, off shore vessels etc. which puts T&T in a very strategic location and the fact that the country lies along the main shipping lanes connecting South America to the US Gulf, the Caribbean, including ports in Latin America and Panama, makes T&T an important global player and could be a major bunkering hub in the Caribbean region," said Kaivan H. Chinoy, owner and founder of the Petro Inspect Group of companies.

Chinoy says that since start of 2018, Petro Inspect has been seeing increasing demand for its bunker surveying services in Trinidad, from both our existing and new clients.

Prior to the opening of the new location the company would send surveyors from its Panama or Vancouver offices.

“ Yahir’s inclusion in our team will not only strengthen our presence in this region, but also his deep understanding of the Caribbean bunker market will be beneficial to our organization Kaivan H. Chinoy, owner and founder, Petro Inspect

"Hence it made sense to establish our own company in T&T, which not only is good for our clients as they no longer have to put up with travel expenses, but this also frees up our resources as our surveyors are often tied up for up to a week while on the job in Trinidad," Chinoy added.

The T&T operation marks the third new location that the marine surveying outfit has opened in the last six months, following the launch of its operation in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg in March, and the opening of a new operation in Piraeus in December.

It bring the company to 13 locations in total: Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, UAE, Greece, Netherlands, Canada, USA, Panama, Brazil, Russia, and now Trinidad and Tobago.

Commenting on the appointment of Rodriguez, Chinoy said he was one of the company's most experienced marine surveyor / consultants "with over 1000+ surveys under his belt."

"Yahir joined us as a marine survey coordinator and bunker surveyor in 2013 and quickly rose to the ranks of Operations Manager and now heads the overall operations not only in Panama but whole of the Caribbean region, including Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Brazil," he added.

"Yahir’s inclusion in our team will not only strengthen our presence in this region, but also his deep understanding of the Caribbean bunker market will be beneficial to our organization."

Rodriguez will also be involved in the hiring and training of bunker surveyors in Trinidad.

Contact details of the Trinidad Office are as follows:

Petro Inspect Marine Services Trinidad Ltd

Odysseus Chambers | 11 St Vincent Street | Port of Spain | Trinidad and Tobago



T: +1 (868) 231-4028

C: + (507) 6881-7046

y.rodriguez@petro-inspect.com