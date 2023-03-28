IBIA to Hold Regional Americas Town Hall Meeting

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Americas Regional Board. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has announced it will hold a virtual Town Hall-style meeting for both members and interested parties on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at 10.30 EST.

The aim of the free-to-attend event is to gather feedback and insights from IBIA members and industry partners on how IBIA can further assist the region, and update participants on current IBIA activities.

"We want to hear from you about the challenges and opportunities facing the bunker and shipping industry in the Americas and how we can work together to address them," said Adrian Tolson, chairman of the IBIA Americas Regional Board.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for all stakeholders to learn about how IBIA is already helping your industry, and for IBIA to better understand how we can better serve members and prospective members in the Americas."

The Town Hall Meeting will be led by Tolson with participation from IBIA's Director, Unni Einemo.

They will be joined by Americas Regional Board members Wajdi Abdmessih (Seahawk Services), Frank Dahan (CSL Group Inc), Eric Evans (EVANS Advisory LLC), Edgar Rolando Garzaro (GT Global Group), Tammi Ingannamorte (ZeroNorth America), Rasmus Jacobsen (Monjasa SA), Martyn Lasek (Ship & Bunker), Flavio Ribeiro (Bunker One), and James Stapleton (Parkland Marine).

The event will take the format of an open and frank discussion, held under the Chatham House Rules.

"We encourage you to share your thoughts and ideas with us, and to participate actively in this discussion. Your input is critical to shaping IBIA's future activities and priorities," Tolson added.

To register for this free event please visit: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/260928c6-e4e8-4b11-9aa2-f2fa8bc92b71@2906f7d3-7b45-46a9-9b14-48d6c4840cb2