Panama Canal to Expand Hybrid Tugboat Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Panama Canal Authority plans to operate up to 20 hybrid tugboats. Image Credit: ACP

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is expanding its tugboat fleet with hybrid vessels, starting with the first deliveries of Barro Colorado and Isla Bastimentos earlier this month.

The authority plans to acquire 10 hybrid tugboats, with the option for 10 more, ACP said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The new tugs use a propulsion system combining diesel engines and electric power.

“Their debut marks the beginning of a progressive fleet renewal, with the additional deliveries of tugboats arriving every two months," ACP said.

“Designed for the uniquely intense demands experienced at this interoceanic waterway, the boats operate reliably for up to 700 hours per month; far beyond what is typical in conventional ports.”

The authority adds that technology will cut fuel use, reduce engine wear by up to 50%, and lower underwater noise, helping protect marine ecosystems.