BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Rio de Janeiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 14, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a new trader in Brazil.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and Portuguese, a relevant education and sales or customer relationship management experience, preferably in bunker trading or other maritime sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
  • Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers, customer, and other business partners
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

