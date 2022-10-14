Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Rio de Janeiro
Friday October 14, 2022
The role is based in Monjasa's new Rio office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a new trader in Brazil.
The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and Portuguese, a relevant education and sales or customer relationship management experience, preferably in bunker trading or other maritime sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
- Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers, customer, and other business partners
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
For more information, click here.