BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Rio de Janeiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's new Rio office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a new trader in Brazil.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent written and spoken English and Portuguese, a relevant education and sales or customer relationship management experience, preferably in bunker trading or other maritime sectors, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The company announced an expansion in Brazil last month.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers, customer, and other business partners

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

