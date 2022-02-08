Mexico: Study Sees Clean Bunker Fuels Potential

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mexico: flying the flag for renewables. File Image / Pixabay.

Mexico could take a leading role in the provision of clean bunker fuel to global shipping, according to a new study.

Access to busy shipping routes and abundant renewable energy potential put the central American country in a good position to help drive the zero-carbon fuel market, the World Economic Forum has said.

"Mexico can potentially supply both its domestic electrical demand as well as the production of zero-carbon fuels to supply commercial vessels bunkering in its ports by use of renewable energy," said future energy specialist Olivia Carpenter-Lomax.

The study presents case studies on three major ports -- Manzanillo, Cozumel and Coatzacoalcos -- to highlight avenues for reaching local decarbonisation targets, opportunities for diversification of port activities, and the potential for trade in zero-carbon fuels.

The report on Mexico forms part of a series surveying opportunities in the emerging zero-carbon shipping fuels sector in countries such as Indonesia and South Africa.

The study was undertaken by Ricardo and the Environmental Defense Fund for the P4G-Getting to Zero Coalition Partnership, of which the World Economic Forum is a part.