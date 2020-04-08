GCC Bunkers Expands Houston Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Frank Ray, Bunker Sales Specialist, GCC Bunkers. Image Credit: Frank Ray / GCC Bunkers

GCC Bunkers has expanded its team in Houston with the addition of Frank Ray as Bunker Sales Specialist.

Ray has over a decade of bunker industry experience with previous appointments that include positions with Royal Caribbean Cruises and Cockett Group.

"Frank brings great experience and bunkering knowledge to our organization," GCC Bunkers' Commercial Director, Zach Stansbury, told Ship & Bunker.

Ray is one of a number of recent additions to GCC's team and operations footprint that have included the addition last October of 30-year industry veteran Keith Richardson as its Trading Manager, and the December signing of an exclusive bunker supply deal at Texas International Terminals in Galveston.

"GCC Bunkers has grown significantly over the last year, and with new projects on the horizon, we are excited to have Frank join our team," Stansbury added.

Contact details for Frank Ray are as follows:

Frank Ray

Bunker Sales Specialist, GCC Bunkers

P: 713.880.9812

M: 305.522.3578

ICE: Fray

E: fray@gccbunkers.com