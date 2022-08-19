Bunker One Global Accounts Appoints Commercial Director in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mikkelson was previously senior key account manager for Dan-Bunkering in Houston. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker One Global Accounts, the key account management unit of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, has appointed a new commercial director in Houston.

Søren Vestergaard Mikkelsen has been appointed to the role as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Michael Furze, the global lead for Bunker One Global Accounts, stepped down from that role this week. He is understood to have been responsible for creating as well as leading the key account management system at Bunker Holding.

Bunker Holding's website describes Bunker One Global Accounts as the firm's 'key account management unit established to service selected business partners'. The business entity was created in 2017. Since 2018, Bunker Holding has also used the Bunker One brand to cover its physical supply operations.

Bunker Holding is in the process of implementing a new five-year strategy for the company and its units, including an aim of internal process optimisation. The company is the world's largest marine fuels firm, with annual sales volumes of about 30 million mt.