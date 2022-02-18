Panama January Bunker Sales Lose 7.2% on Month But Climb Year-on-Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panama's sales reached the highest level since the IMO 2020 transition in December. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Bunker sales in Panama dropped sharply on a monthly basis in January, but remained well above the levels seen at the start of 2021.

Total sales reached 451,664 mt in January, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was up by 9.2% from a year earlier, but was down by 7.2% from December's level.

Panama's sales were significantly more positive than those at the world's largest bunkering hub last month. Demand in Singapore in January fell by 10.4% on a yearly basis and by 3.5% on a monthly basis.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker dropped by 10.9% on the month to 615 in January, taking the average stem size up by 4.1% to about 734 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 710 mt.

VLSFO sales sank by 7.7% from a month earlier to 324,456 mt, while HSFO sales declined by 6.1% to 79,896 mt. HSFO took a 17.7% share of total sales in January, up from 17.1% a year earlier.

MGO sales sank by 30.7% on the month to 7,743 mt, while low-sulfur MGO advanced by 2.4% to 38,649 mt.