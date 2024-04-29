Monjasa Completes First Biofuel Bunkering on South America's Pacific Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company delivered 510 mt of a B30-VLSFO blend in collaboration with Famoil to Cargill's bulker the Infinity Sky at Callao in Peru on February 22. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has completed the first biofuel bunker delivery on the Pacific coast of South America.

The company delivered 510 mt of a B30-VLSFO blend in collaboration with Famoil to Cargill's bulker the Infinity Sky at Callao in Peru on February 22, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The FAME element of the biofuel blend was produced locally in Peru, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The operation was the first ISCC-certified biofuel supply on the Pacific coast of South America.

Monjasa's new operation with Famoil is capable of delivering 12,000-15,000 mt/month.

"We are excited to keep challenging the status quo and offer new solutions to shipowners who are increasingly looking for ways to decarbonise their vessels," Jonas Bruslund, Americas trading director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Based on our daily conversations with customers, we expect to see more shipowners moving from biofuels trial runs to more regular supplies – and making these fuels more broadly available is the first step of that development.

"We are all on a steep learning curve and we would like to thank our partners on this first supply operation, FAMOIL and Cargill, who have contributed significantly to reaching this milestone."

Monjasa now plans to set up further biofuel bunker supply operations across the region.