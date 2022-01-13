Glencore Loses Three US Bunker Staff: OPIS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Glencore now has a pared-down fuel oil team in the US. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading firm Glencore has reportedly lost three members of its US bunker team over the past few weeks.

Tammi Herouart left the company as of Tuesday, price reporting agency OPIS reported on Wednesday. Matthew Hammer and Brendan Fitzpatrick had also left the team in early December.

Glencore declined to comment on the staff moves, according to the report.

The firm's fuel oil trading team came under the spotlight last year as a trader pleaded guilty to attempted manipulation of the S&P Global Platts Los Angeles fuel oil market between 2012 and 2016.

The company now has just one member of staff, cargo trader Peter Nielsen, quoting for fuel oil in the US, OPIS reported, citing comments from an unnamed US bunker broker.